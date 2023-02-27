Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,118 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,189 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,586 shares of company stock worth $5,001,246. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

HALO opened at $49.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.65. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $59.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

