Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 45,800 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $6.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $539.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coherus BioSciences Profile

CHRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.