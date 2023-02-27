Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 146,050 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 27,160 shares valued at $1,224,657. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $32.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $51.19. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.09.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.