Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.23% of Ambac Financial Group worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $148,000. 69.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $739.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

(Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.