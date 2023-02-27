Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 20.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,780.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,780.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $157,456.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,878.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,812 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

