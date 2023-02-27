Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,967.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,522,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,255,799 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $531,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $89.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average is $99.03. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

