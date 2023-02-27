Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Floor & Decor worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 729.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,870,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,378 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 44.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,317,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,188 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth approximately $35,695,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 148.1% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 731,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 436,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 41.1% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 993,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289,292 shares in the last quarter.

FND stock opened at $91.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.82. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $104.83.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.94.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

