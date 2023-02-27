Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,904.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,245.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,924.7% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $89.35 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average is $99.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

