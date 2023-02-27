Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires 27,022 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,737.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $279,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.03. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

