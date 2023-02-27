Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 59,110 Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Victory Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 821,522 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,138,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 26,545.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,012,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Victory Capital

In other news, CEO David Craig Brown purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $1,080,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,208,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,641,780.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.19. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $34.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

About Victory Capital

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.