Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,916.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,924.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

