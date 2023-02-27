Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,904.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Totem Point Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $89.35 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

