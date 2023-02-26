Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WING. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 71.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 915.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 32,131 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wingstop by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $171.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.64, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.07. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $193.74.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WING. Stephens boosted their target price on Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

