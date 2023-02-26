Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 219.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,853 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $809,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 68.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 63.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $165.91 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.28 and its 200 day moving average is $146.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

