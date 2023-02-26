Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Stantec worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 45.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,751,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,450,000 after acquiring an additional 42,556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 16.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 408,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 35,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN opened at $58.26 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

