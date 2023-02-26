STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of STAG Industrial worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

