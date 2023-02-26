Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 12.94% of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF worth $12,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. WJ Interests LLC grew its position in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 319,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF Price Performance

CYA stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21.

