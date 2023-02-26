Quent Capital LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,100.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,962 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

