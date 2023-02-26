Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $181.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.