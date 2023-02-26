Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $237,000 Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,145,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $38.48 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

