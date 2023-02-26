Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,993 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 9,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 712,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,961,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Stock Performance
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.