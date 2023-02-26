Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,993 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 9,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 712,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,961,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $36.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

