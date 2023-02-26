Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 535 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,357 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

TCBI opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.08.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,288 shares of company stock worth $542,617. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

