Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,711,000 after buying an additional 8,523,700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,751,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after buying an additional 2,165,543 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Macy’s by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

M stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on M shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.82.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

