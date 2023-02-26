Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 400,057 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,740.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,057 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,924.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Down 1.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Shares of GOOG opened at $89.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

