Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.28% of Churchill Downs worth $19,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $243.11 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $253.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.81 and a 200 day moving average of $215.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.20.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

