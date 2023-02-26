Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Liberty Global worth $19,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Liberty Global by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Several brokerages have commented on LBTYA. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

