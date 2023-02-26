ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 18,224 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,224 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $60.91 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $62.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

