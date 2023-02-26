ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 48,913 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Vector Group worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VGR opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $65,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $65,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,981,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

