ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 153,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Clean Energy Fuels as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,455 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,557,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,389,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,799,000 after purchasing an additional 661,088 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 80.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 455,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 70.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 427,064 shares during the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLNE shares. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLNE opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

