Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE ELS opened at $69.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $83.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.19%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.