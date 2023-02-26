Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 135,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of eBay worth $13,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $80,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,850 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of eBay by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,629,000 after acquiring an additional 597,447 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,557,330 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $146,433,000 after acquiring an additional 565,378 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 496,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 305,329 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

eBay Stock Down 0.6 %

EBAY stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.31%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

