Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,288 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of DocuSign worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 86.7% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Trading Down 3.7 %
DocuSign stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $123.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 897.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.
Insider Activity at DocuSign
In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
