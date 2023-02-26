Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,029 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Americold Realty Trust worth $12,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COLD stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -428.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.48. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $32.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1,257.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

