Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 83.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,555,000 after buying an additional 140,037 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after buying an additional 97,764 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 70.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 189,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 78,608 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 270.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,112,000 after acquiring an additional 63,842 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084,048.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on KNSL. Compass Point downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.00.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $316.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.21. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $337.11.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

