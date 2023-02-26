Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.87 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Nexstar Media Group worth $13,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 195,832 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,505,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,629,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,774,000 after purchasing an additional 105,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,181,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $191.36 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.01 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.20. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total value of $937,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $660,058.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total value of $937,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $660,058.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $6,360,800. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

