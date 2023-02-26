Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.19 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Qorvo worth $12,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Qorvo by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Qorvo by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 66,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRVO opened at $100.67 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $139.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.70.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

