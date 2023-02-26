Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,302 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Air Lease worth $13,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Air Lease by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 21.1% in the third quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 10.7% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Air Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,226,000 after purchasing an additional 169,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.57%.

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,634.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

