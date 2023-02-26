Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 26,704 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,704 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of NiSource worth $13,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NI shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

