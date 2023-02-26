Credit Suisse AG Sells 17,510 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,510 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Hexcel worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 74.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 140.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 39,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $72.40 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,065.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,979 shares of company stock valued at $753,559 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Hexcel



Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Recommended Stories

