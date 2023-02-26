Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Purchases 29,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,450.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,737,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,863.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682,616 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,966.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,818,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $89.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

