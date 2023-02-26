Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Stake Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Brady by 740.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Brady by 55.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Brady by 119.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC opened at $54.28 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

