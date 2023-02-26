Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Guardant Health worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $28.88 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

