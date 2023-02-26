Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,570,000 after buying an additional 401,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lear by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,105,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,972,000 after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,818. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lear Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.38.

NYSE LEA opened at $140.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $167.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.31%.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

