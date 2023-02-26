AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMN stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

