Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,904.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,078 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.9% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

