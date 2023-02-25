UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227,715 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Atlassian by 9.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after purchasing an additional 496,121 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 30.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Down 4.7 %

TEAM stock opened at $162.55 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $321.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Atlassian news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $97,041.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,493 shares in the company, valued at $19,712,876.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,436.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,034 shares in the company, valued at $49,334,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $97,041.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,712,876.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 256,154 shares of company stock worth $38,063,353 over the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.