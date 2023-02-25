TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $81.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.

TMDX has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $78.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $213,167.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura Damme sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $294,459.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $213,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,110. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.