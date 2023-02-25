Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Rollins worth $58,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 1.1% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Rollins by 2.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Rollins by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 43,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $43.06.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.