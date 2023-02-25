Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.94.

Shares of TJX opened at $77.19 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average is $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

