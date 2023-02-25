MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 735,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.32% of MKS Instruments worth $60,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,655,000 after acquiring an additional 802,095 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 13,965.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after acquiring an additional 740,194 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 23.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,060,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,815,000 after acquiring an additional 202,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 176.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $163.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

